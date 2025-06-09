Warning issued over sea links

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s maritime sector must be ready to keep essential services running as severe weather and climate change increasingly disrupt island

communities.

IMO Pacific Coordinator Sitalingi Payne says maritime transport is critical to Fiji, connecting communities and delivering essential goods. He says

reliable shipping is also vital for access to schools, hospitals and markets.

Speaking at Fiji’s World Maritime Day celebration, Payne says vessels must be suited to local conditions, properly maintained and safely operated.

He says this is especially important for communities in the outer islands.

Payne says policies and standards provide the foundation for maritime safety, but their success depends on how they are applied in daily operations.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that governments, maritime agencies, operators, communities and other partners must work together to keep Fiji’s maritime connections safe