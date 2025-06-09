China fuels rush to turn AI video into an industry

source: Reuters

When Zhu Zhili was looking for a base to set up an artificial intelligence film studio in China two years ago, there was just one clear choice: the southern city ​of Shenzhen with its vast tech ecosystem.

This year, AI filmmaker Zhu said he has fielded calls from officials in cities and industrial parks across China, all with the same pitch: ‌bring your AI film business here.

“I am approached every day by a range of cities, from major metropolitan areas to smaller localities,” Zhu said, “hoping we can establish either technology or the company there.”

Those appeals reflect a major push by China to embed artificial intelligence into every corner of the economy – including the latest movies showing at cinemas.

Article continues after advertisement

Local governments have responded by promising to build tech clusters and offering subsidies to AI filmmakers and startups. That is straight out of a familiar industrial policy ​playbook, treating AI-generated content the way China built electric vehicles, solar panels and robotics into globally competitive industries.

The result is a fast-emerging industry of AI filmmakers, studios and streaming platforms in China ​seeking an early lead in production techniques and distribution.