Billions needed for new hospital

[Photo: FILE]

Cabinet has endorsed a staged redevelopment of the existing Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The decision follows the high upfront cost of the proposed National Tertiary Hospital at Valelevu.

A preliminary master plan estimates the new Valelevu hospital would cost about $5.55 billion or $5.35 billion, with $1.4 billion needed for the first stage alone.

Cabinet says the scale of the investment and limited financing commitments have led Government to focus the next phase of planning on the existing CWM Hospital site.

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The staged redevelopment will allow critical hospital infrastructure to be upgraded progressively while health services continue operating.

It will also spread the cost across several budget cycles and give Government more time to seek financing from development partners.

The redevelopment will include planned health investments at the CWM campus, including oncology and radiotherapy facilities.

Cabinet says the decision allows the feasibility study and business case to proceed based on a staged redevelopment.