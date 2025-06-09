Parliament pays tribute to Kuridrani

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People’s Alliance Member and Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Inosi Kuridrani has passed away.

Parliament observed a moment of silence this morning in honour of Kuridrani, with Speaker Filimone Jitoko extending condolences to his family following his untimely passing.

Kuridrani entered Parliament in July last year following the death of former MP Vatimi Rayalu.

Before entering Parliament, he served as Chairman of the Land Transport Authority.