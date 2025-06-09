FCCC review of taxi fares nears completion

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says its review of the temporary taxi fare adjustment is now in its final stage.

The review is assessing cost data and other information submitted by taxi operators and drivers from Fiji’s major divisions.

The temporary taxi fare adjustment is scheduled to expire next wednesday.

FCCC says some taxi operators may be considering recalibrating their meters ahead of the expiry.

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However, the Commission is advising operators and drivers, where practicable, to wait for the final determination before recalibrating their meters.

It says this could help operators avoid unnecessary calibration costs while the review is still underway.

FCCC stresses that no final determination has been made.

The Commission expects to complete its assessment shortly and will communicate the outcome to taxi operators, drivers and the public

once the regulatory process is completed.

If the earlier decision on the taxi fare adjustment remains unchanged, FCCC says operators will be given sufficient time to make the

necessary meter calibration arrangements before any revised fares take effect.

The Commission says the review is being conducted using verified cost data and evidence, while also considering prevailing market

conditions affecting the taxi industry.

FCCC says it also has a responsibility to protect consumers by ensuring any fare adjustment is justified and reasonable and does not

place an undue burden on the travelling public.