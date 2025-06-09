Taylor Swift makes VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton

[Source: Reuters]

Taylor Swift’s showgirl-inspired “The Fate of Ophelia” claimed the most prestigious trophy at MTV’s annual Video Music Awards on Sunday, and the singer dedicated the honor to the late country music legend Dolly ​Parton.

Swift took home three awards at this year’s VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously ‌been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.

“Ophelia,” the first single off the record-breaking 2025 “The Life of a Showgirl” album, was named video of the year.

As she held her latest Moon Person trophy, Swift praised Parton as “the ultimate showgirl” who told stories that were “so vivid and so rich.”

Article continues after advertisement

“I think that we were all very lucky ​to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said.

Parton, an award-winning country singer, songwriter and businesswoman, died in August ​at the age of 80.

Earlier in the ceremony, Swift was awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. ⁠The 36-year-old has written and directed 18 videos of her roughly 60 videos during her career.

The most recent, for her new single “Patient Zero,” ​debuted during the ceremony. The video starred Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell as a couple in an unhealthy relationship.

“The main reason I love ​writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much, so much fun,” Swift said. “You actually care about what we’re making.”

She also won best direction for her “Opalite” video.

The VMAs were broadcast live on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+ (PSKY.O), opens new tab and hosted by Snoop Dogg.

Winners in the top categories ​were selected by fan votes.