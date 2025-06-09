Special committee gets Constitution Bill

[File Photo]

A Special Parliamentary Committee will examine the proposed Constitution Bill and receive public submissions throughout next month.

Cabinet has endorsed the government’s positions on the Constitution Review Commission’s recommendations ahead of the Bill’s introduction to Parliament.

The Bill is scheduled for its First Reading on Wednesday , followed by its second reading next week on Friday.

It would then be referred to the Special Parliamentary Committee for detailed consideration.

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The committee will have 10 members, with seven nominated by the government and three by the Opposition.

It will receive submissions from members of the public and interested stakeholders before reporting back to Parliament.

Further parliamentary consideration is scheduled for November. Subject to the required parliamentary support, the Bill could then be referred to a referendum.

Cabinet has endorsed several proposed constitutional changes. These include retaining Fijian as the common national identity for all citizens while recognising iTaukei as itaukeinivanua o Viti in the Constitution.

The proposals also include stronger protections for women, children, vulnerable groups and minority communities. Customary land ownership, qoliqoli rights and group rights would also receive constitutional protection.

The government is proposing a bicameral Parliament with a House of Representatives and Senate, alongside a constituency and mixed member proportional electoral system. Other proposals include restoring constitutional recognition of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga and strengthening judicial independence.

The government also proposes affirming civilian authority over the Republic of Fiji Military Forces while clarifying its constitutional role and accountability.

The Constitution Bill will now be finalised to reflect the Government’s endorsed positions and transitional arrangements before its introduction into Parliament.

The process follows the Constitution Review Commission’s review of the 2013 Constitution and is intended to allow parliamentary scrutiny and public participation.