FMF IDC torch relay set

[File Photo]

The FMF Inter-District Championship will build momentum towards its opening with the traditional torch relay getting underway next month.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the relay will begin on Monday the 5th of next month starting from Navua Town before making its way through several towns and districts in the Western Division.

The torch will travel through Nadroga, Nadi, Lautoka and Tavua, where the team will spend the night.

The relay will resume at 8am on Tuesday, October 6 from Rakiraki before heading towards Korovou Town in Rewa.

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Yusuf says the relay will then continue through Naitasiri, Nakasi, Namosi and Suva before concluding at midday on Tuesday.

The torch will then be taken to the match venue ahead of the opening ceremony, where it will be used to officially light up the ground and mark the start of this year’s tournament.

The FMF IDC will be held from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium and the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Vatuwaqa.