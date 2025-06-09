French health delegation eyes PSH for specialist care

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A French health delegation could soon visit Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi as authorities explore bringing specialist medical treatment closer to patients in the French Pacific.

The development follows a second visit to PSH Hospitals by Dr Yves Burckel, head of the emergency department at the main hospital in Wallis and Futuna.

Dr Burckel returned to PSH after an initial visit and discussions with founder and CEO Parvish Kumar.

During his latest visit, he inspected the hospital’s facilities and specialist services and held detailed discussions with award-winning cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey.

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Dr Burckel was particularly impressed by PSH’s facilities and level of specialist care.

“I cannot describe in words the magnificent facility you have here. In fact, it matches many European hospitals.”

Patients in Wallis and Futuna requiring major medical treatment are generally referred overseas, including to Australia and India.

Dr Burckel’s visit focused on whether some of that specialist care could instead be accessed within the Pacific.

He showed particular interest in PSH’s cardiac services and the expertise of its heart team, which has carried out complex cardiac procedures at the Nadi hospital.

The visit could now pave the way for formal discussions between French health authorities and PSH, including a possible delegation visit.

If progressed, the initiative could give patients from Wallis and Futuna another regional option for accessing specialist medical treatment.