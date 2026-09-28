Sauturaga enjoys first season with Taveuni

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji 7s rep Filipe Sauturaga is enjoying his 15s season with Taveuni in the Skipper Cup.

The national 7s star has been getting game time in the Skipper Cup, just like Nacani Boginisoko and Manueli Maisamoa are for Nadi.

Sauturaga says it has been a great season helping Taveuni in its first premier rugby season.

The World Cup 7s winner says this weekend they’ll play giants Suva, and it is not going to be easy.

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The Namosi man with maternal links to Waitabu in Taveuni adds Suva has been there and done it and they’ll respect them.

However, he goes on to say they will not step back and give their all just like they did against Lautoka last week.

Just like Sauturaga, Flying Fijians extended squad member Inoke Ravuiwasa says they will need to minimize their mistakes in these next two rounds.