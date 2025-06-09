WHO says Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to two new health zones

[Source: Reuters]

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the ​Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of ‌the Congo has spread to two additional health zones, bringing the total number affected to 63 across seven provinces.

The newly affected zones are Bulu in Sud Ubangi province and Dungu in Haut-Uele ​province, which borders South Sudan.

As of September 23, Congo had reported 7,890 ​confirmed cases and 3,799 deaths, according to the WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros ⁠Adhanom Ghebreyesus said conflict and population displacement were making it more difficult for health ​workers to reach affected communities and trace people who may have been exposed to ​the virus.

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“It’s very difficult to see Ebola in isolation because even our response in Ebola is affected by the conflict because there is displacement and there is access problem to some areas,” ​Tedros said.

He said restricted access could leave contacts untraced, while displacement and crowding increased ​transmission risks.

Tedros said cases were declining overall and that contact tracing, safe burials and community engagement ‌had ⁠improved, although transmission remained uneven across affected areas.