Maritime union pushes for stronger seafarer welfare

[File Photo]

The newly registered Fiji Maritime Union is calling for greater attention to the welfare of seafarers, warning that fatigue and inadequate rest can contribute to accidents at sea.

The union, which was registered sometimes between June and July, says it is currently carrying out a membership drive as it works to establish a stronger voice for seafarers across the country.

A representative of the Fiji Maritime Union Captain Pene Manueli says fatigue remains one of the major concerns affecting seafarer safety.

“What the union is trying to establish is to ensure that our seafarers are well looked after. Mainly, not only in the local shipping industry, but internationally, fatigue is one of the main issues that accidents happen when our sailors are not well rested, their welfare is not looked after.”

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The union says its approach will be based on dialogue rather than confrontation, with plans to work with shipowners, government authorities and other stakeholders to address issues affecting seafarers.

Captaina Manueli says its priorities include maintaining safety standards, ensuring continuous training and improving the overall welfare of seafarers working in Fiji and internationally.

The union is also looking to bring fishermen into its membership and address grievances they face while working at sea.

He says all grievances brought forward by mariners will be assessed through its committee, with decisions based on facts and existing maritime regulations.

Captain Manueli says this approach is aimed at ensuring that the interests of workers and the requirements of maritime safety regulations are both upheld.

The Fiji Maritime Union is also seeking affiliation with the International Transport Workers’ Federation as it continues to build its organisation and expand its representation of maritime workers.