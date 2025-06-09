Programme expands support for market vendors

[Photo: MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Markets for Change programme has expanded economic opportunities and improved safety for women market vendors across Fiji.

Housing and Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the programme, which has operated in Fiji since 2014, has supported market infrastructure and vendor accommodation.

“Some examples are the construction of safe accommodation spaces, improvements to roofing and drainage, establishment of secure storage areas for the Suva, Nausori, Namaka, and Labasa municipal markets, as well as construction of more climate-resilient stores and structural repairs and construction of new markets.”

He says more than 5,000 market vendors have received training in areas including financial literacy and leadership, enabling them to form registered vendor associations.

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“These are the market vendor associations that have elected presidents and other committee members. These associations are the voice of the vendors. The market vendors can raise issues and concerns to the council through these associations. And this medium is also helpful to identify the appropriate assistance required from the municipal councils.”

He says Government, through its partnership with UN Women, has also provided 50 CCTV cameras, LED screens and two public address systems for use across municipal markets.

Nalumisa adds that the measures will strengthen surveillance, improve communication during emergencies and protect vendors and customers.