69 senior health positions remain vacant

[Photo: FILE]

69 senior positions remain vacant across public hospitals and health facilities.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu told Parliament that while most vacant positions are being covered through acting appointments, the Ministry is looking at ways to recruit and retain specialist medical staff.

Dr Lalabalavu says staffing shortage is particularly affecting areas such as pharmacy and medical imaging technology.

The Minister says there are currently 290 established senior medical positions, but only 221 are filled, leaving 69 vacancies.

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“Of the 69 vacant positions, 56 are being covered through acting appointments.”

The Ministry is also considering whether overseas recruitment could form part of the solution.

The Minister says retaining qualified health professionals remains a challenge, particularly because some qualifications are recognised in Australia and New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is exploring various incentives and remuneration packages to retain health workers.