Colailago reigns at Fiji Golf Open

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The annual R.C. Manubhai Fiji Golf Open concluded successfully over the weekend at the Fiji Golf Club, bringing together golfers for two days of competitive play, sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the players remained determined and enthusiastic throughout the tournament.

Over 100 golfers competed, delivering an exciting display of talent and resilience on the course.

Following a closely contested competition, Seresio Colailago was crowned the overall champion, with Nitulesh Mali securing the runner-up position.

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As one of Fiji’s leading locally owned businesses, R.C. Manubhai has a proud history of supporting sports and community initiatives across the country.

The company’s commitment to golf extends beyond the Fiji Golf Open, including its long-standing sponsorship of the Ba Golf Club Open for more than 56 years, recognized as one of the Pacific’s longest-running private sports sponsorships.

R.C. Manubhai Group CEO, Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, congratulated the players and acknowledged everyone involved in delivering the tournament.

“We are pleased to have once again partnered with the Fiji Golf Club for this important event. The tournament brought together golfers from different backgrounds and demonstrated the strong values of sportsmanship, perseverance and unity. R.C. Manubhai remains committed to supporting initiatives that encourage participation, develop talent and strengthen our communities.”

The company looks forward to continuing its support for golf and other sporting initiatives throughout Fiji while helping to nurture local talent, promote community participation and contribute to the country’s sporting heritage.