Raikiwai Adventures launches jet ski operations in Nadi

[Supplied: Raikiwai Adventures & Transfers Jet Skis]

Fijian-owned Raikiwai Adventures & Transfers has expanded its marine tourism operations by launching jet ski services at Wailoaloa, Nadi.

The launch was officiated by Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development Sachida Nand, who described the investment as an example of local entrepreneurship creating opportunities in Fiji’s tourism sector.

Established in 2024 by Paula Waqakalou, the business draws on his 18 years of experience in marine recreation across the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands, Vuda, Lautoka and Momi.

The company now offers jet ski and boat rentals, diving, marine recreational activities and security services.

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The project has a proposed investment of about $309,000, including a $150,000 request for assistance under the Government’s Integrated Human Resource Development Programme.

The business has identified the potential to create up to 25 permanent jobs as it expands.

Nand has urged the company to maintain high standards of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility as it grows.

He says the investment demonstrates how Fijian entrepreneurs can create jobs, build skills and play a greater role in the tourism industry.