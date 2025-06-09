Delay raises questions over sugar tribunal accountability

[Photo: File]

Questions have been raised over the accountability of the Sugar Industry Tribunal after its 2021 Annual Report was submitted to Parliament nearly four years late.

The report was only submitted in December 2025, despite covering the Tribunal’s performance and financial activities for 2021.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Social and Economic Affairs, Sakiusa Tubuna, says the delay undermines transparency and parliamentary oversight.

“Such delays diminish transparency, weaken accountability, and impede effective parliamentary oversight.”

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He says the delay is particularly concerning as Parliament relies on annual reports to assess the performance and governance of statutory institutions.

The chair says the review also found that several issues raised in previous assessments remain unresolved.

Tubuna notes the absence of a centralised industry information management system, continued reliance on an outdated Master Board, and broader institutional challenges affecting service delivery and stakeholder confidence.

The Committee is calling for improvements to the Tribunal’s governance and reporting processes.

It also wants a comprehensive review of the legislative and regulatory framework governing the sugar industry.

The Committee says timely reporting and stronger accountability mechanisms are essential to maintaining confidence and supporting the long-term sustainability of Fiji’s sugar industry.