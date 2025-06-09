Young woman takes political leap

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The National Federation Party has announced 24-year-old Losena Adimaimua Seru-Munnie as one of its proposed candidates for the 2026 General Election.

Seru-Munnie is the only woman among the 16 candidates unveiled by the party at its National Convention in Suva yesterday.

Originally from Lamiti Village in Gau, with maternal links to Lomai Waimaro in Naitasiri, Seru-Munnie says her interest in politics grew from her experience in the Fiji Youth Parliament.

She served as Youth Minister for Immigration during the 2025 Fiji Youth Parliament.

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Seru-Munnie says the experience gave her an opportunity to understand public service and encouraged her to consider a future in politics.

She says this is a new field for her, but she is ready to learn from more experienced political figures.

Seru-Munnie says her candidacy is also about bringing young people into national decision-making.

She believes young people and vulnerable groups are often left out of discussions on issues that directly affect their future.

She wants to use her platform to ensure their concerns are heard.

Seru-Munnie also hopes her entry into politics will encourage more women and girls to consider leadership roles.

She says being the only woman in the latest group of proposed NFP candidates is both humbling and empowering.

Meanwhile, NFP Leader Biman Prasad says Seru-Munnie will not be the party’s only female candidate.

Prasad says the party has already decided to appoint a woman as its second Deputy Party Leader alongside Dr Ahmed Shakeel Shariff.

The latest announcement follows the NFP’s stated approach of maintaining relevance as Fiji’s electorate changes, with the party putting forward a younger group of proposed candidates ahead of the 2026 General Election.