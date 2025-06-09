Police Mobile Force divers recovered their bodies [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Two teenage girls reported missing in Korovou have been found dead in a river at Deepwater Settlement.

The girls, aged 18 and 15, failed to return home yesterday.

Police stated that the two had gone to the river to find freshwater mussels.

Police Mobile Force divers recovered their bodies from the river.

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Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to establish the cause of death.