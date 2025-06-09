FMF IDC torch hits the road

[File Photo]

The road to the 86th FMF Inter District Championship will gather momentum next week, with the tournament torch set to travel through major football centres across Viti Levu before arriving in Suva for the official opening.

The two-day relay will kick off in Navua at 9am on next Monday before making its way through the western districts.

From Navua, the torch will travel to Nadroga at 11am, Nadi at 12.30pm, Lautoka at 1.40pm, Ba at 2.40pm, Tavua at 3.30pm and Rakiraki at 4.40pm.

The relay will resume on Tuesday morning from Korovou at 8.30am, where it will be welcomed by the Northland team.

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It will then continue to Nausori for Rewa at 9.30am, Nakasi for Naitasiri at 10am and Valelevu for Nasinu at 10.30am.

The torch is expected to reach Suva City at 11am, where it will be hosted by the Suva and Lami teams.

The relay will reach its highlight at 7pm on Tuesday when the torch enters the stadium as part of the official opening ceremony of the 86th FMF IDC.

The ceremony will be officiated by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, His Excellency Zhou Jian.

With football communities across Viti Levu set to welcome the torch, the relay is expected to add to the excitement as the countdown to the 86th FMF IDC gathers pace.

The IDC will kick off next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.