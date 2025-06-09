Hard earned win for Tailevu

Tailevu pulled off a stunning comeback yesterday to defeat Suva in their Round Nine Skipper Cup clash at their home ground, Nakelo School Grounds.

Trailing by five points at halftime, Tailevu came back strongly in the second half, scoring 12 points to secure the victory.

Team manager Pita Nadrolevu praised the side for keeping their composure and continuing to give their best despite going into the break behind.

“It was a very tough game, Suva came out strongly but the boys held their line and I am proud of how they performed.”

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He says the unfavourable weather conditions affected their performance, but commended his players for staying focused, putting their heads down and giving their all on the field.