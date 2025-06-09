FCEF reports 67 percent profit increase

[Photo: FCEF FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has reported a 67 percent increase in profit for the 2025–26 financial year.

The increase was highlighted during the Federation’s 66th Annual General Meeting, attended by more than 70 member delegates.

FCEF President Eastgate says the financial year was challenging, but the organisation’s restructuring and investment in digital transformation have strengthened its operations.

The Federation has introduced an online member registration portal and launched an online members’ hub as part of efforts to modernise its services.

Article continues after advertisement

FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard says the strong turnout at this year’s AGM reflects growing engagement among members.

The Federation says its membership increased by eight percent, while subscriptions rose by six percent during the financial year.

It also attributes the improved financial performance to new revenue streams.

FCEF says its advocacy work on issues affecting employers and the private sector has also strengthened its value to members.

This includes engagement on the Employment Relations Amendment Bill, the 34.7 percent EFL tariff, work permit applications and the restoration of 50 percent of the one percent employers’ training levy.

The Federation has also endorsed Ryan Mahoney of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to complete the remaining term of former board member Mike Spencer.

Five individuals were nominated to the Board, including three new members, as FCEF looks to strengthen its leadership and representation of the private sector.