Truckers, commuters protest in Portugal against soaring fuel prices

[Source: Reuters]

Hundreds of truckers took part in a “go-slow” convoy along a motorway in north-central Portugal on Friday, while commuters blared their horns on Lisbon’s ​main bridge to protest against soaring fuel costs.

Fuel prices have ‌reached all-time highs in Portugal due to supply disruptions related to the Iran war and refinery attacks linked to the war in Ukraine.

Prices at the pump increased 24% in August ​year-on-year, with diesel hitting more than €2 ($2.28) per litre, according to Eurostat ​data.

Trucks slowly rolled along the A1 motorway in a 150-km (93-mile) convoy ⁠from Paredes in the north to the central Portuguese city of Coimbra. ​

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Demonstrators demanded eligibility for the partial refunds of the tax on petroleum ​products enjoyed by freight and passenger transport companies.

Video from state broadcaster RTP showed a truck leading the convoy bearing a sign reading: “Today, the trucks are stopping — but their importance ​isn’t.”

Speaking to reporters in Cascais, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Miguel Pinto Luz ​acknowledged the trucking industry had been “overlooked in some ways” in the measures taken so ‌far ⁠to limit the impact of rising fuel prices.