Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car

[Source: Reuters]

Pilar Lopez spent two months sleeping in her car after she was evicted ​this summer from the apartment in Palma de Mallorca where she had lived for 12 years.

Lopez, 65, who suffers from a serious chronic condition ‌resulting from a spinal injury, said an investment fund bought the property from the bank with which she had a rental contract and out of the blue tried to offer her money to leave. She refused, but was unable to fight the eviction.

She now lives in temporary accommodation in a hostal.

“I can see that they have refurbished it,” Lopez said, standing outside her old flat, adding that she believed ​it had been repurposed as a holiday letting.

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Anger over evictions in Spain reached a head after 87-year-old pensioner Maricarmen Abascal was removed last week on a stretcher ​from her home in Madrid of more than seven decades.

It provoked large demonstrations across Spain, with protesters pitching tents in the central ⁠Puerta del Sol square outside the Madrid regional government headquarters, and a pledge from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to provide a solution after his cabinet meets on Tuesday.