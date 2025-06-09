Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car

[Source: Reuters]
Pilar Lopez spent two months sleeping in her car after she was evicted this summer from the apartment in Palma de Mallorca where she had lived for 12 years.
Lopez, 65, who suffers from a serious chronic condition resulting from a spinal injury, said an investment fund bought the property from the bank with which she had a rental contract and out of the blue tried to offer her money to leave. She refused, but was unable to fight the eviction.
She now lives in temporary accommodation in a hostal.
“I can see that they have refurbished it,” Lopez said, standing outside her old flat, adding that she believed it had been repurposed as a holiday letting.
Anger over evictions in Spain reached a head after 87-year-old pensioner Maricarmen Abascal was removed last week on a stretcher from her home in Madrid of more than seven decades.
It provoked large demonstrations across Spain, with protesters pitching tents in the central Puerta del Sol square outside the Madrid regional government headquarters, and a pledge from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to provide a solution after his cabinet meets on Tuesday.