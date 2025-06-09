NFP pushes for more secure jobs

NFP outlines its priorities at its National Convention in Suva.[PICTURE:JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Fiji needs a clearer path from education to secure jobs, while giving workers greater job security once employed, says the National Federation Party.

Opening the party’s National Convention in Suva today, NFP President Parmod Chand says too many young Fijians complete university, college or technical training only to struggle to find work.

He says young people are often asked to have experience before they are given the opportunity to gain it.

Chand says stronger links are needed between educational institutions and employers through graduate placements, apprenticeships, internships and industry-based training.

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He says migration should be a choice rather than an economic necessity for young Fijians who cannot find suitable opportunities at home.

The NFP is also calling for job growth beyond tourism, with greater opportunities in agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, construction, energy, transport, creative industries and professional services.

Chand says small and medium businesses will be critical to creating more jobs, but young entrepreneurs need better access to finance, mentoring, business services and markets.

The party is also pushing for greater job security, saying workers need fair wages, proper contracts and conditions that allow them to plan for their families and future.

Chand says job security does not mean preventing businesses from adapting or protecting poor performance. He says productive businesses and secure workers should not be seen as opposing interests.

The NFP President says workers perform better when they are trained, respected and able to work without constant uncertainty.

He says the same should apply to public servants and essential workers, including teachers, nurses and police officers, with proper staffing, training, functioning systems and promotion based on merit.

Chand also warns that Fiji is losing experienced workers overseas and says retaining skilled people must be given the same importance as training new ones.

He says Fiji should create conditions where people can choose to leave, return or contribute from overseas, including through opportunities for the diaspora to invest and bring their experience back.

The NFP states creating jobs alone is not enough. Chand says employment must provide decent conditions, fair pay and security if Fijians are to build sustainable futures in the country.

The party says these issues will form part of its broader economic agenda as it strengthens its organisation ahead of the next general election