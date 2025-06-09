Celine Dion brings down the curtain on L'Oreal Paris runway show

[Source: Reuters]
Global beauty brand L’Oreal Paris staged a star-studded runway show in the French capital on Monday, with pop icon Celine Dion making a guest appearance to close out the evening.
The event held at the start of Paris Fashion Week featured models Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio, sashaying down a catwalk against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower.
Dion, who is in Paris for a series of concerts, was a L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador in 2019.
L’Oreal Paris is L’Oreal group’s (OREP.PA), opens new tab biggest brand, used by about 600 million consumers, according to the company, and was the biggest contributor to its growth in the first half of the year.
That was largely thanks to new haircare products that are growing four times faster than the market, said Laetitia Toupet, the brand’s global president, as well as make-up like its best-selling Infallible 3-second setting spray.
“While we are increasingly adopting codes to elevate the brand and make it more luxurious, we always remain close to women around the world,” Toupet told Reuters ahead of the event.