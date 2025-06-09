Celine Dion brings down the curtain on L'Oreal Paris runway show

[Source: Reuters]

Global beauty brand L’Oreal Paris staged a star-studded runway show in ​the French capital on Monday, with pop icon ‌Celine Dion making a guest appearance to close out the evening.

The event held at the start of Paris ​Fashion Week featured models Kendall Jenner and ​Heidi Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine ⁠Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as US Olympic skier ​Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio, sashaying down ​a catwalk against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower.

Dion, who is in Paris for a series of concerts, was ​a L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador in 2019.

L’Oreal ​Paris is L’Oreal group’s (OREP.PA), opens new tab biggest brand, used by about 600 ‌million ⁠consumers, according to the company, and was the biggest contributor to its growth in the first half of the year.

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That was largely thanks to new ​haircare products that ​are growing ⁠four times faster than the market, said Laetitia Toupet, the brand’s global ​president, as well as make-up like ​its ⁠best-selling Infallible 3-second setting spray.

“While we are increasingly adopting codes to elevate the brand and make it ⁠more ​luxurious, we always remain close ​to women around the world,” Toupet told Reuters ahead of ​the event.