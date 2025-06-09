New asbestos safety push

[Photo: File]

Fiji is strengthening its controls on asbestos risks through a new partnership endorsed by Cabinet.

The initiative will improve asbestos detection, worker training and safety measures.

The partnership between the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations and Union Aid Abroad.

APHEDA will support training for Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors and other key stakeholders.

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It will also fund consultations, workshops and a controlled pilot using handheld asbestos detection devices.

The project will help develop a National Asbestos Profile to improve information on asbestos-containing materials and exposure risks.

The partnership is backed by a grant, worth about $54,000.

The funding comes from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through APHEDA.

The Ministry will also use the partnership to review the Health and Safety at Work (Control of Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2006, with the aim of strengthening Fiji’s regulatory framework for asbestos.