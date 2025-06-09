Bituniyata crowned Pro D2 Player of the Year

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Fiji rugby player Setareki Bituniyata has been recognised for a standout season after being named the Pro D2 Player of the Year for the 2025/2026 season.

The Nadroga native played a key role in helping Provence Rugby reach the Pro D2 final, narrowly missing out on promotion to the Top 14.

Bituniyata joined Aix at the end of 2025 after leaving newly crowned Top 14 champions Toulouse, initially featuring on the wing before moving into the midfield.

The positional switch proved a successful one, with Bituniyata becoming an integral part of the side’s campaign.

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He finished the season with 27 appearances and 14 tries, ranking sixth overall for tries scored in the competition.

The 27-year-old also led the Pro D2 for offloads with 43, while ranking second for broken tackles with 88.

He finished third for metres carried with 2,384 and seventh for line breaks with 19.

Ahead of the awards night, Bituniyata reflected on the journey behind his breakthrough season.

“When I look back at this journey, the injuries, the struggles and the moments I wanted to give up but kept going. Now competing for this award is something I never imagined. This is not just a recognition but it is a reminder of God’s faithfulness.”

Bituniyata was shortlisted alongside Colomiers’ Raymond Nu’u and Vannes’ Michael Ruru for the prestigious award.