Soccer

PNG through to MSG Cup final

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

September 27, 2026 4:00 pm

Papua New Guinea Women’s football team have booked their place in the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 Women’s final after maintaining their unbeaten run.

PNG defeated Vanuatu 2-0 at HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday night to secure top spot.

Solomon Islands kept their hopes alive with a 1-0 win over New Caledonia, moving them to seven points alongside Vanuatu.

Vanuatu have now completed all four round-robin matches, while Solomon Islands have one game left.

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The final spot will be decided after Solomon Islands’ remaining match, with the top two teams to meet in the final on Saturday, October 3.

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