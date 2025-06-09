PNG through to MSG Cup final

Papua New Guinea Women’s football team have booked their place in the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 Women’s final after maintaining their unbeaten run.

PNG defeated Vanuatu 2-0 at HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday night to secure top spot.

Solomon Islands kept their hopes alive with a 1-0 win over New Caledonia, moving them to seven points alongside Vanuatu.

Vanuatu have now completed all four round-robin matches, while Solomon Islands have one game left.

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The final spot will be decided after Solomon Islands’ remaining match, with the top two teams to meet in the final on Saturday, October 3.