SPBD Microfinance opens Korovou branch

[Photo: Supplied]

The South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) Microfinance opened its 11th branch in Korovou today.

General Manager Fiji Nitesh Sinha says the opening marked an important milestone, representing growth, progress and SPDB Fiji’s commitment to serving its members better by being more accessible.

He said since commencing operation in 2010, SPBD Fiji has worked with thousands of women entrepreneurs by helping them start and grow businesses and improve household incomes.

Sinha says SPBD Fiji believes that when women succeed, families proper, communities become stronger and local economies grow.

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Chief guest at the event District Officer Korovou Salanieta Baleigau says women have always played an important role in families, communities and economies. She said women are increasingly becoming entrepreneurs, business owners, managers and professional leaders.

Baleigau says their contribution to business is helping create employment, support families and strengthen communities.