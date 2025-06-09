Pacific defence ministers unite on regional security

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Pacific defence ministers have agreed to deepen regional military cooperation, with a stronger focus on collective action against security threats facing the Blue Pacific.

The commitments came out of the 2026 South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Nadi, where ministers agreed to expand the role of the Pacific Response Group and explore a regional military contribution to efforts against transnational organised crime.

Fiji’s Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, says the meeting reinforced a clear message: Pacific security is a shared responsibility.

“No single country, regardless of its size or capability, can address these issues alone.”

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Ministers agreed to take a phased approach to expanding the Pacific Response Group, including eventually incorporating stabilisation operations alongside its existing humanitarian and disaster-response role.

They also agreed to begin formal negotiations on a Status of Forces Agreement, which would help support future regional deployments.

The ministers will also explore how South Pacific militaries can contribute to Waqa Moana, the regional initiative aimed at strengthening maritime security and tackling transnational organised crime.

Tikoduadua says the strength of regional defence cooperation ultimately rests on the relationships between Pacific countries.

“Our professional relationships and personal friendships are our source of strength.”

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat will now have a standing invitation to the SPDMM, while discussions continue establishing an SPDMM Defence Adviser position within the Secretariat.

The meeting also strengthened cooperation on peacekeeping, cyber security, emerging technology and regional preparedness.