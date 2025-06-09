IMO calls for action at sea

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The International Maritime Organization is calling on Fiji and Pacific island countries to ensure maritime policies translate into practical improvements for the people who depend on shipping.

Speaking at Fiji’s World Maritime Day celebration, IMO Pacific Coordinator Sitalingi Payne says the success of maritime policies should be measured by the results they deliver on the ground.

He says for Fiji, maritime excellence must respond to the needs of its people, particularly communities that rely on inter-island shipping to access essential goods, schools, hospitals and markets.

“We must ask what has changed because of our policies. Are vessels safer? Are crews better prepared? Are port clearance simpler? And is the ocean better protected?”

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Payne says vessels must be suited to local conditions, properly maintained and safely operated, while seafarers must be properly trained, fairly treated and supported in their work.

He is also calling for greater investment in maritime education and training as the industry prepares for new fuels, digital systems and cleaner shipping technologies.

IMO has called on stakeholders to carry three commitments forward — putting policies into action, strengthening partnerships and investing in people.

These efforts should ultimately result in safer voyages, cleaner seas and more reliable maritime services for Fiji and the wider Pacific.