Tikoduadua keeps political future open

[Photo: FILE]

National Federation Party MP and Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua is keeping his political future open, just months before the next General Election.

Sources have told FBC News that Tikoduadua is considering a possible move to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party.

But there is no confirmation from Tikoduadua that he intends to leave the NFP.

Asked about his political future, Tikoduadua says he is still considering his options.

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His comments come as the NFP prepares for its National Convention tomorrow, where the party is expected to begin revealing its election plans.

Tikoduadua has confirmed he received an invitation to attend the convention at Jai Narayan College in Suva.

Asked what supporters can expect tomorrow, he says the agenda has already been released and he is confident supporters will turn up.

Tikoduadua is currently one of four NFP MPs in Parliament, following the death of Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh earlier this month.

The NFP has previously said it intends to contest the next election on its own and will not enter a pre-election coalition arrangement, while the current governing coalition with the People’s Alliance and SODELPA remains in place until the end of the parliamentary term.