Narayan targets vegan, gluten-free market

[Photo: Supplied]

Entrepreneur Neha Narayan is turning a gap in Fiji’s food market into a business opportunity, developing locally made vegan and gluten-free products, particularly desserts.

Narayan says imported alternatives are often expensive and limited, creating an opportunity for affordable products made with local ingredients such as coconut and plant-based sauces.

Her goal is to build a local brand that gives consumers more choice while creating opportunities for local employment and value addition.

“I want to introduce something local and also add value to the local community.”

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Narayan says the venture also reflects growing concerns around non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, and her desire to offer alternatives without compromising on taste.

Her business journey has been supported through the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, with funding expected to assist with marketing, transportation, training and product development.

FCEF CEO Edward Bernard says aspiring entrepreneurs need more than funding to succeed, with business planning, mentoring and advisory support critical from the outset.

The FCEF’s Fiji Enterprise Engine provides structured capability building and coaching aimed at strengthening Fiji’s micro, small and medium enterprises.

For Narayan, the focus now is turning her idea into a viable local business — making vegan and gluten-free products more accessible while creating a distinctly Fijian brand.

Her ambition is simple, and that is to make it local, make it accessible and create opportunities along the way.