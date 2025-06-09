Women put relocation in focus

[Photo: File]

Women and elders from four Fijian communities will share their experiences of climate-related relocation at a Pre-COP31 event in Nadi next week.

The experiences of communities in Nabavatu, Narikoso, Vunidavo and Nayavuira have been documented through Community Climate Talks and brought together in a documentary.

The documentary will be screened at the Amplifying Voices of Relocation side event next week on Monday.

It will focus on how relocation affects land, livelihoods, culture, identity, families and people’s connection to their communities.

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The event is being convened by the German Embassy in Fiji as part of Germany’s engagement around Pre-COP31.

It is being delivered with GIZ Pacific through its Global Programme on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change, together with SauVaka Culture Consultancy and Tabualuma Media Production.

Head of Delegation of the Federal Republic of Germany Secretary of State Jochen Flasbarth said planned relocation must remain focused on the people and communities affected.

“Planned relocation is ultimately about people, communities and the places they call home.”

The documentary features communities at different stages of relocation.

Narikoso in Kadavu partially relocated more than a decade ago, while Nabavatu in Macuata is currently undergoing relocation.

Vunidavo in Namosi relocated in the early 1980s through community efforts.

Nayavuira in Ra, Meanwhile, has chosen not to relocate.

The experiences show that relocation involves more than moving people and infrastructure.

They also raise issues around livelihoods, cultural identity, family wellbeing, spiritual connections, traditional knowledge and belonging.

The 45-minute session will use the documentary to open discussion on planned relocation, traditional knowledge and community experiences.