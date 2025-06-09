Rokotuisawa in national extended squad

Naitasiri rugby fly-half, Etonia Rokotuisawa, is one of eight new players in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians extended squad for the upcoming Test against Japan on 24 October, as well as the Northern Tour.

Rokotuisawa is a long-standing key player for the Naitasiri and has steered the Highlanders through multiple Skipper Cup campaigns.

Last year he booted a late clutch penalty to secure a thrilling 27-25 victory over Suva, ensuring Naitasiri retained the INKK Farebrother Trophy.

Earlier this year he was selected as the starting fly-half for the Skipper Select XV that played against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

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After years of elite domestic performances, Rokotuisawa earned his maiden call-up to the Flying Fijians extended squad yesterday.

The other Skipper Cup player in the squad is Nadroga’s Kavekini Boselawa.

Also included are former Kaiviti Silktails rep Watisoni Waqanisaravi, former England number eight Nathan Hughes, Josefa Namosimalua, Semi Lagivala, Maleli Nauvasi and former Fiji 7s rep Setareki Bituniyata.