Fijiana focused on finishing opportunities against Netherlands

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana XV Head Coach Willie Walker says his side must be more clinical if it is to turn its dominance into points when it faces the Netherlands this weekend.

Walker says the Fijiana have shown they can create opportunities, beat defenders and make line breaks, but their finishing needs to improve.

He says the team’s ability to hold possession and create pressure has been encouraging, but the scoreboard needs to better reflect its performances.

A key focus this week has also been the breakdown, with Walker stressing the need for urgency and support from his players.

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He says opponents will look to slow down the Fijiana’s ball, making quick and effective support play crucial to maintaining pressure.

“We continue to focus on our effort and our urgency, especially at breakdown time. We know that teams will look to compete at breakdown time to slow our ball down and we have to make sure that our support players are urgent enough to make sure we can continue to hold ball, create pressure and then again create opportunities for us to get down the field and play some footy.”

The coach says the team has trained well this week and managed its player workload carefully, with several players rested to ensure they are ready for the weekend.

However, he expects a tough challenge from the Netherlands, who he describes as the form side of the competition.

The Netherlands impressed against Samoa in the opening round before securing a hard-fought win over Brazil last weekend.

Walker says the Fijiana will need to get the basics right, including strong carries, effective cleaning at the breakdown and a connected defensive effort.

He believes executing those areas consistently will give the Fijiana an opportunity to secure victory.

The Fijiana take on the Netherlands tomorrow at 4pm.