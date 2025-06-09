Nadi next for Naitasiri

[Photo: FILE]

It will be an interesting Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama round for the Naitasiri teams.

The men’s Under 20 and Marama teams are also doing well, just like their senior team.

This weekend they’ll play Nadi in what is expected to be the feature match of round 10.

After overcoming Nadroga last week, the Naitasiri U20 side is now ready for yet another big challenge.

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Former Flying Fijians hooker Dan Ligairi, who is now looking after the side, is confident ahead of this clash.

“We are playing against Nadi here this week. Nadi is a good side and on top of the table; we will go back to the drawing board and look at our work so we can be back better against Nadi.”

The Naitasiri women also defeated Nadroga but believe Nadi will be a different side after they beat Malolo on Saturday.

Team vice-captain, Maraia Roravudi, says they’ll have to lift their game against Nadi.

She says they committed a lot of mistakes last weekend, but Nadi is a good team, and she’s urging all their supporters to come out again just like they’ve been doing this season.

Naitasiri will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.