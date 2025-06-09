FMF IDC ticket prices announced

[File Photo]

Fans heading to the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva can expect three ticketing options for the upcoming FMF Inter-District Championship, with prices starting from five dollars for children.

Fiji Football Association Mohammed Yusuf says tickets will be available online, with the National Stadium offering 3,500 seats.

Adults will pay 20 dollars for the flat-rate seating option, while children will be charged 10 dollars.

For cement seating, tickets cost 15 dollars for adults and eight dollars for children.

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Grass seating will be the most affordable option, at 10 dollars for adults and five dollars for children.

Yusuf says online ticket sales will be available for fans ahead of the event.

The IDC will begin on the 6th of next month in Suva.