Trump and Xi hold symbolic talks in Washington

source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday for a lavish summit that was heavy on symbolism but light on substance, with no sign of breakthroughs on thorny ​issues such as AI, trade, Taiwan and the war with Iran.

The two leaders and their wives attended a state dinner, a black-tie affair of sesame-crusted sea bass and a guest list heavy with ‌tech CEOs. Outside the gate, a group of loud protesters shouted slogans like “China out of Hong Kong” that were clearly audible to the leaders as they posed for pictures on the red-carpeted White House steps.

In his dinner toast, Trump said he and Xi “both understand we represent different systems but the ties between our people endure and we’ve never gotten along better.”

Trump then invited dinner guests to tour the site of the new ballroom he is building nearby, hours after showing Xi a helipad he had had built in the White House complex. Construction projects ​are a frequent digression for a president who has put a lot of focus on remaking Washington’s physical infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement

Xi said he and Trump had in-depth discussions and reached “common understanding on many issues” that provided “new strategic guidance ​for China-US relations.” He did not elaborate.