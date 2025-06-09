Taxi fare adjustment extended

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has extended the current temporary taxi fare drop charge adjustment for another six months.

The adjustment, which was due to expire tomorrow, will now remain in place until 31 March 2027.

FCCC says it reviewed submissions from zonal taxi associations and individual operators, including information on their operating costs.

While some operators requested an increase, FCCC says its assessment did not support a higher temporary charge at this stage.

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The Commission says it considered recent fuel price decreases, forecasts of possible increases in the coming months and ongoing global tensions that could push up transportation costs.

FCCC adds keeping the current adjustment balances the affordability of taxi services for consumers with the need to keep the industry sustainable.

Taxi operators will also not need to recalibrate their meters back to the previous drop charge during the extension.

FCCC says it will continue monitoring fuel prices and industry conditions and will review the temporary measure if international fuel prices stabilise or decline.

Consumers are also being reminded to report overcharging or other unfair trading practices to the FCCC.