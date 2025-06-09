China, US agree tariff cuts on $60b in goods

source: Reuters

China and the United States have agreed to cut tariffs imposed on $60 billion worth of goods ‌imported from each other, on an array of products ranging from US corn to cosmetics, and from Chinese household appliances to toys.

Under the US-China Board of Trade, both countries have each recommended $30 billion of trade in non-sensitive goods for more favourable tariff treatment, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement on Sunday.

For the United States, that was “unlocking improved market access” for about 30% ​of US exports to China, he said.

The reciprocal tariff reduction as well as an extension of a trade truce were among the key takeaways from the ​second summit this year between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, hosted in Washington last week.

Article continues after advertisement

One of two lists from ⁠the White House showed that China planned to trim duties, opens new tab on a variety of US agricultural goods including corn, wheat, sorghum, meat, dairy, vegetable oils and meals. It ​did not include soybeans.

Beijing will also look to reduce levies on US fish and seafood, logs and wood products, cosmetics and medical devices.