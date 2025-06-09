The woman keeping Fiji Airways moving

[Photo: Supplied]

Passengers see the aircraft, pilots and cabin crew, but behind every Fiji Airways flight is a team working around the clock to keep the operation moving.

At the centre of that effort is Nikita Narayan, who manages the airline’s Operations Control Centre.

Narayan joined Fiji Airways in 2006 as a business graduate and has since worked across several areas of the airline before moving into operations.

She says no two days are the same, with her team constantly monitoring aircraft, crew, weather, airport conditions and the wider network.

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“When disruption happens, the role of the OCC is to ensure that all the stakeholders come together, assess the situation and come up with the best outcome to ensuring the safety and operational efficiency. So in many ways, OCC is the heartbeat of the airline.”

Narayan says the role became even more critical during COVID-19, when the airline continued operating flights carrying essential supplies and supporting the economy, while also conducting medical evacuation charters across the Pacific.

She is encouraging young Fijians interested in aviation to stay curious, keep learning and be willing to step outside their comfort zones.