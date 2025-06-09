Top four ready for Extra Futsal Fiji Cup battle

Four of Fiji’s leading futsal teams will go head-to-head for national honours when the Extra Futsal Fiji Cup 2026 kicks off at the FNU Nasinu Futsal Court next weekend.

The two-day tournament, scheduled for October 3 and 4, will feature Northern champions Labasa Futsal, Western champions Ba Futsal, Southern champions Suva Futsal and Southern runners-up Lami Futsal.

The four teams will compete in a knockout format, making every match crucial in the race for the Extra Futsal Fiji Cup title.

The tournament brings together the best-performing teams from the regional competitions and is expected to produce fast-paced and competitive futsal.

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It will also provide players with another opportunity to showcase their talent on the national stage while contributing to the continued growth of futsal in Fiji.

With Labasa, Ba, Suva and Lami all chasing the same prize, an exciting two days of futsal action is expected at the FNU Nasinu Futsal Court.