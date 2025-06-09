Diabetes puts eyesight at risk

[Photo: Supplied]

People living with diabetes are being urged to take greater care of their eyesight, as uncontrolled diabetes can make cataracts progress faster.

Acting Head of CWM Hospital’s Ophthalmology Department, Dr Shirin Shabina Ayub, says people with diabetes can develop cataracts in both eyes and may face more serious eye complications.

She says regular eye screening is important so problems can be detected early and treatment can be provided.

She adds that cataracts remain one of the leading causes of avoidable blindness, with age and eye injuries among the common causes.

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“If you have diabetes, or you are in your 40s and have high blood sugar or high blood pressure, you should take care of that because it can affect your eyes. So, maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow a low-sugar diet. If you have diabetes, please visit your nearest eye clinic and get your eyes checked because if diabetes causes damage to the eyes, it is very difficult to cure. We can do laser treatment, give injections and prescribe medicines, but the effect of these treatments on the eyes is limited. If your blood sugar level or blood pressure is not controlled, it can damage your eyes. The damage is progressive and irreversible.”

However, Dr Ayub says diabetes can speed up the progression of cataracts.

Dr Ayub stresses that some patients have only one functioning eye and also have complications linked to diabetes and other health conditions.

Dr Ayub is urging people, particularly those living with diabetes, not to ignore changes in their vision and to make use of available eye screening services.