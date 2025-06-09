Young talent needed at sea

More women and young people need greater opportunities to build careers in Fiji’s maritime sector, as the industry prepares for rapid

changes in technology, fuels and safety requirements.

International Maritime Organization Pacific Coordinator Sitalingi Payne said the future of maritime transport would depend on having

skilled people who can keep pace with those changes.

Speaking at Fiji’s World Maritime Day celebration, Payne states education and training must remain a priority as the industry evolves.

He said new fuels, digital systems and cleaner shipping will require new skills and a stronger understanding of emerging safety and

security risks.

Payne adds that women must also have fair opportunities to develop their skills and move into technical and leadership roles.

He says the sector needs the talent, ideas and contribution of women and young people.

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Payne said investment in people must remain at the centre of maritime development, despite advances in technology and increasingly

complex regulations.