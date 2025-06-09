Rokotunidau remains in custody

[Photo: Supplied]

The bail revocation hearing for Saimone Rokotunidau has been adjourned to October 2nd.

Rokotunidau appeared before Suva High Court Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning and has been further remanded in custody.

He faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of illicit drugs, relating to an incident at a police roadblock in Laqere, Nasinu.

Rokotunidau has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

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His lawyer Jerry Dinati was not present in court, with Rokotunidau instructed to arrange for an affidavit to be filed explaining his absence from court proceedings between July 28 and August 13.

The court has also ordered him to provide medical information relating to the difficulties he says contributed to his absence.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for October 6.