Five Fijiana make WXV Team of the Tournament

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Five Vodafone Fijiana players have been named in the WXV Global Series Challenger Team of the Tournament after Fiji’s title-winning campaign.

The five players are Adi Salote Nailolo, Josivini Neihamu, Varanisese Qoro, Kolora Lomani and Alfreda Fisher.

Fiji dominated the selections, with five players in the 15-member team, more than any other side.

Centre Adi Salote Nailolo was recognised for her relentless defence and dominant tackling, while fellow centre Josivini Neihamu was praised for repeatedly driving opponents backwards and recording five dominant tackles during the tournament.

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The backline also features two key Fijiana playmakers.

Varanisese Qoro, making her first steps on the Test stage, was highlighted for her skill and ability to break through defences. She finished the tournament with 35 points.

Scrum-half Kolora Lomani was recognised for her speed from the ruck and the role she played in making Fiji’s attack more dangerous.

Captain Alfreda Fisher completes Fiji’s five-player representation, with her physicality, fierce tackling and leadership singled out as vital to the Fijiana’s successful campaign.

The selections come after Fiji won the inaugural WXV Global Series Challenger title, completing an unbeaten campaign.