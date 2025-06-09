Government vows faster response to public concerns

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

The government has admitted it needs to respond faster to public concerns, particularly when communities raise issues through the media.

Speaking at the Fijian Media Association Town Hall Forum in Nukubalavu, Rural and Maritime Development Minister Mosese Bulitavu accepted responsibility for delays in responding to media questions.

The issue was raised over the prolonged relocation of Nabavatu villagers, many of whom have spent years living in tents after being displaced by Tropical Cyclone Ana and land instability.

Bulitavu says his ministry must be more responsive.

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“Thank you for always airing the views from the people in Macuata. And I, as the member of parliament of the minister from Macuata, I’ll be responsible for those questions and answers, and I’ll be more responsive to them.”

He says delays to the Nabavatu project have involved contractors, construction materials and transporting supplies from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu.

However, Bulitavu says Government remains committed to completing the 37 permanent homes at Nadoiviri.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Nabavatu relocation has been before Cabinet since the first year of the Coalition Government.

He says Cabinet was informed the homes had not been built and subsequently approved the project to proceed.

Kamikamica says Cabinet continues to receive updates as Government works through the delays.

He also acknowledged serious shortcomings in how some previous relocation programmes were handled.

“The way the initial resettlements were done were very ad hoc and not structured.”

Kamikamica says Government is now working to put more structured systems in place for Nabavatu and other communities awaiting permanent relocation.