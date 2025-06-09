Labasa villages step up waste fight

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Villages and communities in Macuata’s Labasa District are stepping up efforts to improve waste management and stop illegal dumping into rivers, creeks and surrounding areas.

The initiative is targeting communities outside the Labasa Town Council’s regular waste collection boundary, where residents often have limited options for disposing of household rubbish.

25 new dumpsters are being installed in villages including Naseakula, Vuo, Vunika, Malau, Vatia Banisucu, Wailevu and Sasa villages to provide residents and villagers with a proper disposal point and encourage healthier and cleaner communities.

“The main goal is to provide a proper disposal site and promote healthy living through effective waste management. We have seen people dumping rubbish directly into the Naseakula River, and these bins will give them a better alternative.”

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Village representative Rokosi says the communities are close to Labasa Town but remain outside the council’s waste collection area.

The dumpsters are being provided by Waste Clear Limited, with households contributing towards the cost of collection once a bin is full.

Waste Clear owner Subash Chand says proper waste management is also important for Labasa’s image as a potential tourist destination.

“I want all village headmen and advisory councillors involved in this campaign. We want to market Labasa as a tourist destination, but that starts with how well we manage waste in our own backyards.”

The project is expected to strengthen community responsibility for waste disposal while reducing the amount of rubbish reaching waterways and surrounding areas.